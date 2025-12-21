FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Hord's avatar
Chris Hord
2h

Recommended dosage? Most of us have been loading up on vitamin D since before and of course during Covid. I think the typical medical ranges recommended are low. What do you say?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

I take 5000 IU’s daily with vitamin K and my blood value stays around 65 to 70 NG’s. I do spend my winters in Arizona, which means I don’t have to boost my vitamin D during the winter time if you are in the northern climate.. the key is to have your blood value of vitamin D measured. It can be done at www.grassrootshealth.net via mail order.! Vitamin D is responsible for managing 3000 gene expressions and this is ignored by mainstream medicine because if we boosted our vitamin D blood value for all adults to over 50 ng’s prescription drug sales would drop as well as physicians visits!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture