McCullough Foundation epidemiologist and administrator Nic Hulscher just posted NEWLY RELEASED FAUCI TEXTS REVEAL HE PRIVATELY WARNED COVID SHOT COULD TRIGGER MISCARRIAGE.

On January 25, 2021, he texted then CDC Director Rochelle Walensky the following.

Nevertheless, in April 2021, Walensky had a published conversation with Dr. Eric J. Rubin (editor of The New England Journal of Medicine) in which she vehemently advocated COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women, even though it had not been tested on pregnant women.[i]

This was a flagrant violation of the “Golden Rule of pregnancy”—namely, that novel and/or potentially harmful substances are never used when new human life is being formed and nurtured within the womb. At this time, Drs. Peter McCullough and James Thorp were totally shocked by her recommendation, as both doctors had long taken it for granted that we’d already learned this lesson the hard way from the diethylstilbestrol (DES) and thalidomide disasters.

After Walensky’s approval, millions of pregnant women who wouldn’t have dared drink a solitary glass of wine lined up to get an experimental genetic shot that had been developed “at warp speed.”

Given that Walensky is herself a mother of three children, it strikes me as especially bizarre that she would make this recommendation just two months after hearing Dr. Fauci’s concern about miscarriage risk.

[i] Eric J. Rubin, Lindsey R. Baden, Rochelle P. Walensky, and Stephen Morrissey. Audio Interview: Covid-19 Vaccines and Pregnancy — A Conversation with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, April 21, 2021, N Engl J Med 2021;384: e73, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMe2106836, VOL. 384 NO. 16. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMe2106836

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