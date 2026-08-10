FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

Each and every one of them needs to have a noose hung around their necks. I will be the first to volunteer for that honor.

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Atenizo's avatar
Atenizo
2h

There is NO RECOVERING from the LOSS OF TRUST from these three letter agencies...SHUT THEM ALL DOWN.

Never will I trust what they say again and we will all be healthier for it.

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