FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Stephen Joncus's avatar
Stephen Joncus
5h

I am sorry, but I have to keep telling you that you will be proven wrong about this. The opposite will be proven true. President Trump is dismantling the "forever war" regime that has plagued the Middle East and the United States for many generations.

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
5h

Trump bills himself as the smartest guy in the room. However, he is proving to be the dumbest.

He bought Netanyahu's sales pitch to invade and kill Iran's leader. Netenyaho is a major Neocon and cares nothing about the world. He only cares about violence. Trump stupidly listened.

Iran knows they can affect both Israeli and American elections this fall. They know that high fuel prices will flip the House to Democrats, who will start impeachment proceedings. Netenyaho also needs a win in Iran to stay in power. He's so crazy that I would not be surprised if he used a tactical nuke.

Mixing an election with war, and you never know what comes out.

I think you are absolutely correct, John; this is Trump Waterloo. And the American people will pay dearly for his stupidity.

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