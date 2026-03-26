FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
3h

So true John. Kellogg is either stupid, insane or under Trump's thumb. As you noted so well the Romans did not do well against the Persians.

When has America done well in the Middle East? Never. Why are we there at all? Supporting Zio-Nazis in Tel Aviv and Washington.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
3h

General Kellogg's comment merely serves to reinforce the view that most Americans are profoundly ignorant of history as well as geography. Just as many Jews regard Gentiles as subhuman and therefore insignificant, Americans tend to regard everything that has happened outside their own country or before its founding as unimportant.

Crassus was killed in the battle which he had foolishly provoked. Various legends circulated afterwards: that the Parthians had poured liquid gold into his dead mouth to mock his greed, and that his head was used as a prop in a performance of Euripides' "The Bacchae". (Showing, incidentally, that the Parthians were cultured and familiar with Greek drama).

Under the ensuing Sassanid dynasty, the Persians more than held their own against the Roman Empire. The emperor Gordian III was murdered by his own soldiers after being defeated by Shapur I, while the emperor Valerian was captured and lived out his life as a prisoner. Later Rome advanced to the Tigris, but lost all its gains after the death on campaign of the emperor Julian.

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