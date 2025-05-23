by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The MAHA Report, submitted by the MAHA Commission chaired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., offers a long-overdue federal assessment of America’s pediatric health crisis. With over 40 percent of U.S. children now affected by at least one chronic illness, the report outlines how four systemic failures—diet, toxic exposure, behavioral environments, and medical overreach—have converged to produce the sickest generation in the nation’s history.

Four Core Drivers of the Chronic Disease Epidemic

1. Ultra-Processed Foods

Nearly 70% of children’s calories come from ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

UPFs are engineered with additives and stripped of nutrients—driving obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammatory disease.

2. Environmental Chemical Exposure

Children are exposed to a cumulative load of over 40,000 chemicals, including pesticides, microplastics, and endocrine disruptors

These exposures, particularly in utero and early life, are linked to increased rates of cancer, autoimmune conditions, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

3. Digital Inactivity and Chronic Stress

Teenagers now average 9 hours of daily screen time, with over 70% failing to meet federal physical activity guidelines.

Youth depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation have surged. Three million high school students considered suicide in 2023.

4. The Overmedicalization/Hypervaccination of Our Kids

The MAHA report devotes an entire section to what it calls a "recent and emerging crisis": the aggressive medicalization of American children. Central to this crisis is the dramatic expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule.

Note: This graphic is not included in the actual MAHA report.

“Since 1986, for the average child, by one year of age, the number of recommended vaccines on the CDC childhood schedule has increased from 3 injections to 29 injections.”

The report notes that this expansion has occurred without sufficient study of cumulative safety risks, especially for the developing brain and immune system.

“Despite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule.”

This section mentions not just vaccines but also the drastic overprescription of various pharmaceuticals:

250% increase in stimulant prescriptions for ADHD from 2006–2016.

800% increase in antipsychotic prescriptions between 1993–2009.

1,400% increase in teen antidepressant use since 1987.

For the first time, a federal report has seriously considered how hypervaccination and pharmaceutical overreach are contributing to the chronic illness burden in children. From the limited number of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies conducted, it can be said that childhood hypervaccination is a risk factor for neurological, developmental, and immune-related diseases:

The MAHA Commission rightly calls for independent research, a full reevaluation of the vaccine schedule, and an end to regulatory capture. This is a critical and long-overdue step toward restoring scientific integrity and reversing the chronic disease epidemic.

But notably absent from the report is any mention of the catastrophic and deadly COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign—perhaps the most urgent medical crisis of all. The FDA recently revealed their plan to continue pushing mRNA injections upon a large portion of the American population which are labeled as “high-risk”:

Other than causing fatal adverse events, COVID-19 vaccines are fueling the chronic disease epidemic — the very problem that the MAHA Commission is trying to reverse:

While much progress is being made, the MAHA Commission should address the elephant in the room (mRNA), and act upon their own words:

“The Executive Order establishing the MAHA Commission directed the study of any potential contributing causes to the childhood chronic disease crisis.”

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

