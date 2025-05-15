FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hazel's avatar
Hazel
1h

Ok they are STILL injecting babies with this poison. RFK is silent and has not stopped it. Fraud!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
gina's avatar
gina
7mEdited

Τḣеу аrе рսttіոǵ tḣе ΜŘΝА ⅴах іո уоսr fооḋ уоս ոееḋ tο ḋο tḣіѕ rіģḣt ոοԝ.......

https://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Ftrackdok.com%3AwAH37sPh286RDnwLjfZmBh6AdA4&cuid=11q2eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture