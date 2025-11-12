FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
17m

Excellent article. Really nice description of how we, the U.S., functions in the world. Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
12m

I'm predicting that soon, Turkey will turn it's eyes toward Israel, and the world will follow. Indeed, the government never tells the citizens what is really going on... until declassification comes along after several decades, and tell another version of "the truth."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture