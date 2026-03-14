FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Philip's avatar
Philip
1h

Sigh. And so the lack of strategic imagination continues in this post. No, we don't need to practice "mental gymnastics" to understand what Trump is doing in Iran (and Venezuela, Cuba, etc.) and how it is not his "breaking his promise" to avoid forever wars. We just need to grasp that Trump is not operating by the old playbook where America's only choices in dealing with adversaries are 1) decades of ineffective sanctions that accomplish nothing while we at the same time pretend like our enemies are operating in good faith, or 2) regime change, nation-building, boots on the ground, and forever wars. Trump is showing us a third way: limited use of force, economic pressure, followed by an invitation to cooperation and mutually beneficial economic relationships. Iran is the most difficult nut to crack, and we'll see how it goes in time, but it is assuredly not WWIII, based on the response (or lack thereof) of Russia, China, and even the U.N. Trump has already accomplished the unthinkable. Let the man work!

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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
1h

If only the diplomats, and politicians joined the battlefield.

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