FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
10h

These type of stories leave me with mixed emotions. You have a building that fell into disrepair and a few people have a vision to bring it back to life. It happens. That’s great. Then another group wants to seize control of it and tells lies about those who brought the building back to life. Not good. Ideally there should be a polite meeting of the two groups to come to somekind of agreement. One with legal counsel on both sides to get something in writing. As you say, we no longer live in a polite society. Especially since the Covid era abuses and lies from 2020 to 2022. Almost nothing is considered unacceptable behavior any longer.

Reply
Share
5 replies
evergreen's avatar
evergreen
10hEdited

Wasn't that a TV show about JR Ewing? Maybe something in the water down there?

Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture