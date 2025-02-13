Listening to CSPAN coverage of this morning’s House Hearing on USAID, I was especially vexed by the self-righteous bloviating of Congressman Bill Keating as he tried to perform a verbal sleight of hand trick by proclaiming that it’s “the Russians” who are the most notable critics of USAID, and that the Americans who wish to dismantle the baleful agency are infected by the same anti-Democratic spirit.

Will the people of Massachusetts buy this deceptive nonsense?

Keating represents Massachusetts District 9, comprised mostly of Cape Cod.

Bill Keating edifying Afghan boys by pointing at something. Photo from his website.

I’ve long had a sentimental attachment to Keating’s district. My mother descends from early settlers of Dennis and Brewster, and I spent many happy summers on the Cape when I was in college. Keating’s stupid and mendacious ranting reminded me of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s recent performance, shrieking about how Robert Kennedy, Jr. wants to take away vaccines.

Why do the Commonwealth’s residents elect such people? I suppose this is related to the question of why Massachusetts is 100% Democrat. Students of history may recall that it was once a Lincoln Republican Party stronghold that played an instrumental role in abolishing slavery. It was reliably Republican until 1924, at which point its large Irish Catholic voting block flipped it blue. The Kennedy and Fitzgerald families of Boston played an instrumental role in this political movement.

It’s a notable irony of history that RFK, Jr. now finds himself the adversary of the Commonwealth’s Democrat Establishment. I wonder if he pondered the irony of this while being grilled by the shrill, emotionally dysregulated Elizabeth Warren, who now occupies the Senate Seat formerly occupied by his Uncle Ted.

