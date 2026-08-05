FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Richard Cabot's avatar
Richard Cabot
29m

It's because the banksters push for war. They profit by loaning money to the combatants. It's been true ever since fractional reserve banking was invented.

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Carla Howell's avatar
Carla Howell
31m

I'm guessing one factor is the tendency of those who seek and attain high levels of government power to be megalomaniacs blinded by their own lust for power and control. Another factor is special interest lobbying.

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