FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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LabMom's avatar
LabMom
3hEdited

Before his passing, Dr Zelenko stated his protocol of Quercetin, Zinc and Vitamins C & D would be effective on ALL single stranded RNA viruses. I’m assuming this true for Hantavirus if you’re mentioning Hydroxychlorequin and Ivermectin???

Also, I’m CERTAIN that if your Endocannabinoids are full, you cannot get COVID. Would full Endocannabinoids also block Hantavirus???

Thank you!!!

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Dave Wertz's avatar
Dave Wertz
3h

Covid 2.0 nonsense from the WHO.

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