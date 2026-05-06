FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Bonnie Lester's avatar
Bonnie Lester
29m

Just buy some hypochlorus acid !

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Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
24m

Here we go again..these guys don't know when to stop...

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