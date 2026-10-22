FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
19m

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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David P. Brown's avatar
David P. Brown
5m

Thomas Sowell also talks about this subject. Amazing author on economics and social issues. The government also partners with intelligencia so that only approved direction is funded. Good luck getting a grant disproving human effects of “climate change”!

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