FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2m

Now in my experience, war propaganda always works until it doesn't. For examples, look to Vietnam, and especially the current Iran debacle.

The covid scare did a great deal of damage to world government's ability to play the, "trust me bro" card. Especially in the US.

And nothing happening in the world right now does anything but heighten that covid period damage. Trump had a war approval rating of about 30% at the start of the war. I think the real number today is around 8%.

They are lying, we know their lying, and we are throughly annoyed. That loss of their invisibility cloak of lies makes governments nervous, and nervous governments are very very dangerous.

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RoseMartyn's avatar
RoseMartyn
15m

I welcome thoughtful suggestions that might work to “short circuit” this reflex. Anyone?

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