FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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scott carl's avatar
scott carl
1h

I know, lets move to digital currency. What could possibly go wrong?

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Lori's avatar
Lori
33m

I feel so sorry for your generation Nicolas and those that are younger. What are they doing to the hope for our future generations? These are literal madmen we are dealing with and they are trying to destroy our world. Thank you for bringing this to our attention and most of us will fight with all we have to stop this Satanic plan against humanity for the sake of our children and their children.

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