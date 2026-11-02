by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new wave of cyberattacks has struck supermarket refrigeration systems across Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Estonia, allowing hackers to remotely manipulate refrigerators and freezers and causing large quantities of perishable food to be discarded.

In some cases, attackers changed refrigeration settings to 50°C (122°F), disrupting temperature controls and triggering widespread food spoilage. The incidents occurred three weeks after a similar cyberattack compromised refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets across France.

Refrigeration is essential for limiting the growth of food-borne pathogens in perishable products. Prolonged refrigeration failures can force retailers to discard substantial quantities of food.

Just weeks before this latest wave cyberattacks, Bill Gates stated during a CNN interview:

“Over the next year… we are going to have a lot of negative surprises. We’ll probably see most dramatically in the next year is cyberattacks.”

Days after that, Bill Gates said the COVID pandemic “didn't work the way I expected.” He proceeded to say, “over the next several years, certainly in the cyber domain, because there’s a business model there, you will see a lot of attacks different in terms of scale than anything we've seen in the past.”:

The World Economic Forum has already been war-gaming cyberattacks since 2019. Through its Cyber Polygon initiative, it has conducted international cybersecurity exercises simulating large-scale cyber threats, including attacks on interconnected digital infrastructure and supply chains.

This is where Klaus Schwab declared, “It’s high time for a Great Reset,” and warned of a “cyber pandemic” that could make COVID look like a “small disturbance” by “halting our power supply, transportation, and hospitals.”:

Meanwhile, multiple governments are now encouraging citizens to maintain emergency supplies of food, water, and other essentials to prepare for potential disruptions.

Something is definitely afoot…

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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