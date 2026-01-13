FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
7h

The oral rotavirus vaccines use live attenuated (weakened) strains that do not match the wild type strains. Rotarix contains a single live attenuated human rotavirus strain that was isolated from a natural human infection, then further passaged (grown repeatedly) in a continuous cell line derived from African green monkey kidney cells to weaken it, making it less virulent while retaining the ability to induce immunity. RotaTeq contains five live human-bovine reassortant strains created by mixing genes for human and cow rotaviruses in a lab.

Since these products are administered orally, they do cross the gut epithelium as a natural exposure to the wild virus would. This creates mucosal immunity that does not perfectly protect against the wild strain, so break through infections do occur, albeit the symptoms will usually be milder, but not always. The vaccines do contain replication competent strains, meaning the vaccinated child will shed into their stools. Therefore, transmission of vaccine-strain rotavirus to other (unvaccinated or vaccinated) children is possible through fecal-oral contact, such as via contaminated hands, diapers, toys, or surfaces — the same way wild rotavirus spreads.

There is no doubt the imperfect mucosal immunity provided by these oral products has dramatically reduced severe rotavirus disease and hospitalizations worldwide. However, it’s important to know that exposure to the wild strain in an unvaccinated child in America with access to supportive care is not a death sentence. Parents should know these natural exposures are easily managed without subjecting children to vaccine adverse reactions and unavoidable DNA contamination from the bovine and Vero cell lines used to make the products.

Franklin O'Kanu
7h

I’d argue that without the vaccine, we will actually see less hospitalizations and MORE healthier children.

Vaccines cause harm with no benefit. This has been confirmed in a plethora of cases, hence why people state all vaccines should be removed:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/statistical-deception-the-great-travesty

