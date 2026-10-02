FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Alan's avatar
Alan
4h

NATO NEEDS TO BE COMPLETELY DISMANTLED SINCE IT HAS BECOME NOTHING BUT A WAR MONGERING MACHINE INTENT ON CONQUERING RUSSIA.

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Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
4hEdited

We must understand the pathological control freaks driving everyone toward war don't care about anything other than their power. War is good, in their self serving view, because it gives them more control over everyone and everything. Their problem goes beyond simple stupidity and operational incompetence. They are mentally diseased (sociopaths, psychopaths, etc.), suffering from their sick compulsion to control. Tragically the credulous masses, who are dreadfully susceptible to political manipulation, naively believe them to be selfless leaders.

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