FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
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The government's appetite for committing crimes is unlimited. So no matter how efficient artificial stupidity (AS) becomes, the government will need more AS data centers to commit more crimes.

https://vinuarumugham.substack.com/p/unsafe-vaccines-ai-product-liability

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