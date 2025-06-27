FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
6h

tribal conflicts fomented by the british empire. Catholics, Muslims and Jews coexisted and lived peacefully in Palestine before the artificial apartheid and genocidal state of israell was created by the british empire in 1948.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
Jackie King's avatar
Jackie King
5h

I I wish politicians and analysts knew how to pick up a shovel, remove millions of tons of earth, lay steel, pour cement design bunkers or read lidar scans to name a few of the skills and years needed to create or detect multi-floors of facilities that house launching pads of nuclear weaponry semi-unseen from the surface. Netanyahu did not cry wolf. He knows a day is as a thousand years. Politicians waited until the evil segment of Iran and its allies actually began their onslaught. Israel tried to save the thousands of lives taken by the press of an Iranian button. Politicians enabled Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture