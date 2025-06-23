By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Within the past week, I conducted two independent polls on X (formerly Twitter) to assess public perception of the COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign. The results are deeply worrisome:

81.3% Say They or a Loved One Were Seriously Injured by the Shot

In a poll conducted on my X account (@NicHulscher), 81.3% of 1,229 respondents answered “Yes” to the question:

"Have you or a loved one suffered serious injury, disability, or death after receiving a COVID-19 mRNA shot?"

Only 18.7% answered “No.”

79% Believe mRNA Shots Caused Over 1 Million Deaths

A second X poll hosted by the McCullough Foundation (@McCulloughFund) asked:

"How many deaths do you think occurred as a direct result of mass COVID-19 mRNA injection programs?"

Of the 1,279 voters:

79% said “Over 1 million”

18% said “100,000 to 1 million”

Just 3% believed deaths were fewer than 100,000

This implies that 97% of respondents believe that the mass COVID-19 mRNA injection program has caused at least 100,000 deaths—with the overwhelming majority estimating the toll in the millions.

While these are social media polls and not randomized scientific surveys, the results cannot simply be dismissed.

Our governments, public health agencies, and pharmaceutical companies must reckon with a growing wave of Americans who are no longer silent about what they’ve experienced or witnessed.

Trump, RFK, and Makary share accountability for COVID-19 vaccines left on market:

This is a national crisis. Americans deserve acknowledgment, restitution, and justice for their suffering.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

