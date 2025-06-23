Public Reports Widespread mRNA Carnage, Mass Injury and Death in New X Polls
81% say they or a loved one suffered serious injury, disability, or death from mRNA shots — 79% believe the shots caused over 1 million deaths.
Within the past week, I conducted two independent polls on X (formerly Twitter) to assess public perception of the COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign. The results are deeply worrisome:
81.3% Say They or a Loved One Were Seriously Injured by the Shot
In a poll conducted on my X account (@NicHulscher), 81.3% of 1,229 respondents answered “Yes” to the question:
"Have you or a loved one suffered serious injury, disability, or death after receiving a COVID-19 mRNA shot?"
Only 18.7% answered “No.”
79% Believe mRNA Shots Caused Over 1 Million Deaths
A second X poll hosted by the McCullough Foundation (@McCulloughFund) asked:
"How many deaths do you think occurred as a direct result of mass COVID-19 mRNA injection programs?"
Of the 1,279 voters:
79% said “Over 1 million”
18% said “100,000 to 1 million”
Just 3% believed deaths were fewer than 100,000
This implies that 97% of respondents believe that the mass COVID-19 mRNA injection program has caused at least 100,000 deaths—with the overwhelming majority estimating the toll in the millions.
While these are social media polls and not randomized scientific surveys, the results cannot simply be dismissed.
Our governments, public health agencies, and pharmaceutical companies must reckon with a growing wave of Americans who are no longer silent about what they’ve experienced or witnessed.
Trump, RFK, and Makary share accountability for COVID-19 vaccines left on market:
This is a national crisis. Americans deserve acknowledgment, restitution, and justice for their suffering.
A child recovers from measles then gets killed from an untreated secondary pneumonia and hospital negligence == “killed by measles” according to the CDC.
Thousands die post C-19 jab from sudden cardiac arrest == “We can’t find a signal” from the CDC.
THANK YOU to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html