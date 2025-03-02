As I wrote in my piece on Friday, ”Zelensky's Conduct Indicates He is Accustomed to Ukraine Calling the Shots”: Zelensky’s conduct during his Oval Office meetings strongly suggested his confidence that Ukrainian’s oligarchic state—of which he is the dictatorial figurehead—has been calling the shots in Washington for the last four years.

I just saw a New York Post report that confirms my intuition. Turns out, Zelensky met Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) before he met President Trump at the Oval Office. As the Post reported:

Before meeting Trump, Zelensky met with anti-Trump Democrats who advised him to reject the terms of the mineral deal the president was offering, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Just finished a meeting with President Zelensky here in Washington. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine,” Murphy’s office posted on X at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He attached a picture of Zelensky at a conference table, with Murphy seated on the opposite side. Forty minutes later, Zelensky arrived at the White House, where Trump met his car, smiled, shook his hand and walked him into the Oval Office.

This is consistent with my suspicion that many Democrat politicians have been acting as agents for the Ukrainian state. They may claim that their agency is purely out of personal conviction in the righteousness of the Ukrainian cause, but the sheer amount of public money that has been transferred to Ukraine raises the suspicion of corruption.

Because the mainstream media and the Democrats have succeeded in creating widespread adulation for Zelensky and Ukraine, it seems that approximately half of Americans don’t recognize the danger to U.S. national security that this state of affairs poses.

We don’t know who is actually running Ukraine and who is actually receiving the money and taking possession of the weapons, and where the weapons are ending up. What we do know is that multiple international watchdog organizations, including the European Commission, have long regarded Ukraine as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

I do not share the common affliction of having a short memory, and I still vividly recall this 2015 report in the Guardian and many other similar reports, including reports issued by the European Commission. As recently as 2023, former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker characterized Ukraine as “massively corrupt.”

I hope that the FBI under Kath Patel is considering the possibility that Democrats such as Chris Murphy have violated—or at least subordinated—their duty to uphold the U.S. Constitution by acting as agents (official, unofficial, or undeclared) for the oligarchic state apparatus of Ukraine.

