by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Department of Health and Human Services has finalized the permanent dismissal of 600 CDC employees, part of a broader restructuring plan announced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this year.

HHS confirmed the firings to the BBC and pointed back to Kennedy’s March announcement, in which he said 10,000 workers would be laid off nationwide — including 2,400 at the CDC and others at the NIH and FDA. He estimated the move would save taxpayers $1.8 billion a year.

Kennedy has said the shake-up is aimed at cutting bureaucratic waste and refocusing on the fight against America’s chronic disease epidemic. With more than half of U.S. adults now suffering from at least one chronic condition, monumental shake-ups are obviously necessary.

The Vaccine Cartel will be furious as HHS shifts focus from infectious disease to chronic disease.

But to truly improve outcomes, the restructuring must also confront what has long been completely ignored by our government: the detection and treatment of vaccine- and mRNA-related injuries.

Millions of vaccine-injured Americans continue to struggle without recognition or support, even as chronic disease rates soar due to mass mRNA injection campaigns.

As evidenced by America’s disastrous health outcomes—among the worst in the world—the CDC has failed us for decades. A complete restructuring is not just warranted, it’s long overdue.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

