FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Steve
3h

great article - thanks for the clear summary of the basics.

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mejbcart
3h

the list of Trumps sins is by far not complete... Just that:

'Attacked Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene' is a very mild statement: he literally got rid of them, again like everything else he is doing, in an extremely EVIL way..

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