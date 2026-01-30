by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel (District 17) has introduced HB 2974, titled the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” into the Arizona Legislature.

If enacted, the measure would fundamentally reclassify modified messenger RNA injections under Arizona criminal law. The bill amends existing statutes to designate modified mRNA injections as biological agents and weapons of mass destruction, and it further provides that their manufacture, possession, or distribution may be prosecuted as terrorism, carrying penalties up to life imprisonment if a violation results in death.

What the Bill Changes

HB 2974 amends Arizona Revised Statutes §13-2301 to expand the definitions of:

Biological agent

Toxin

Vector

Weapon of mass destruction

to explicitly include modified messenger ribonucleic acid injections or products.

It then creates a new criminal statute (§13-2931) making it unlawful to intentionally or knowingly manufacture, acquire, possess, or make accessible modified mRNA injections or products in the state.

Violations are classified as a Class 2 felony and may trigger enhanced penalties under Arizona’s terrorism statutes where applicable.

The legislation also imposes a mandatory duty of enforcement on state and local officials and provides for civil remedies if enforcement fails.

Not an Isolated Declaration

Arizona is not alone in this classification. Other entities that have declared mRNA nanoparticle injections to constitute biological or technological weapons include:

Expert affidavits filed in active litigation, including from the late Dr. Francis Boyle, drafter of the U.S. Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989

Credit is due to Dr. Joseph Sansone for his efforts in getting both Arizona Bill HB 2974 and Minnesota’s Bill HF 3219 introduced into their respective legislatures.

When an injectable product causes more death and injury than over a hundred Hiroshima nuclear attacks, it ceases to be a matter of regulatory debate. It becomes a matter of criminal liability, legislative intervention, and historical accountability.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

