In a disturbing attempt to continue pushing deadly genetic injections on the most vulnerable, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America have filed a federal lawsuit against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for withdrawing COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women.

They argue Kennedy’s directive violates “norms” by bypassing the CDC and its ACIP panel, and undermines their ability to push the shot to patients and secure insurance coverage.

The plaintiffs claim Kennedy lacked evidence. But that’s a lie.

In fact, overwhelming data fully justifies pulling these shots. In the next section, I’ll walk through the science these organizations are pretending doesn’t exist:

Pregnancy Harms

Solely based on the mechanism of action of COVID-19 mRNA injections (instructing cells in various organ systems, including the reproductive system, to produce toxic spike protein), it can be assumed that COVID-19 genetic injections are not safe for pregnant women and the developing baby.

More than five studies have shown severe harms from COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

Chen et al confirmed that mRNA injections cross the placenta and reach the fetus. mRNA-1273 crosses within 1 hour, accumulates in fetal organs, translates into Spike protein, and persists after birth.

Thorp et al found that the CDC/FDA safety signal thresholds were breached for 37 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women, including miscarriage, stillbirth, premature infant death, fetal cardiac arrest, neonatal respiratory distress, fetal malformations, and many more.

In animal models, Karaman et al found that mRNA injections destroy over 60% of women’s finite egg supply — primordial follicles:

In human data (n=1.3 million), Manniche at al found that COVID-19 vaccinated women had approximately 33% fewer successful pregnancies than unvaccinated women.

Child Harms

A recent study by Friedberg et al, involving 493,705 children and adolescents aged 1–21, found a 23% increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases following COVID-19 vaccination, with onset typically occurring around 9 months post-injection. Notably, SARS-CoV-2 infection itself was NOT associated with any increased risk of autoimmune disease.

Feldstein et al (CDC) found that children vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection were 159% more likely to get infected (HR = 2.59, 95% CI: 1.27–5.28) and 257% more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 (HR = 3.57, 95% CI: 1.10–11.63) compared to unvaccinated children without prior infection.

Berg et al found that among adolescents, COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a 20% increase in emergency room visits and a 17% rise in doctor visits months after injection, indicating a measurable uptick in healthcare utilization likely due to post-vaccination syndrome.

The OpenSAFELY study included more than 1 million adolescents and children and found that myocarditis was documented ONLY in COVID-19 vaccinated groups and NOT after COVID-19 infection. There were NO COVID-19-related deaths in any group. A&E attendance and unplanned hospitalization were higher after first vaccination compared to unvaccinated groups.

In the largest review to date on myocarditis following SARS-CoV-2 infection vs. COVID-19 vaccination, Mead et al found that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not only significantly more common but also more severe—particularly in children and young males. Our findings make clear that the risks of the shots overwhelmingly outweigh any theoretical benefit:

The evidence is irrefutable. Any attempt to continue poisoning kids, mothers, and unborn babies is NOT medicine. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America have disqualified themselves as credible public health institutions. They now serve as mere enforcers of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex agenda.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation