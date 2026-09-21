FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
6h

Fantastic news! Well done!

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Cathy Beekmann's avatar
Cathy Beekmann
5h

Thank you for all your efforts on behalf of humanity. You guys are the best!!

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