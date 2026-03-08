BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccine” mRNA and Spike Protein Invade the Human Placenta and Fetal Cells—Even in Mothers Vaccinated Before Pregnancy
Spike protein was detected in 37% of placentas from vaccinated mothers with no infection, with 77% of spike-positive placentas showing spike inside fetal immune cells.
A newly published peer-reviewed study in PLOS One has identified spike protein and vaccine-derived mRNA within human placental tissues following COVID-19 vaccination and/or infection.
Researchers analyzed placentas from 106 pregnancies using immunohistochemistry and RNAscope molecular assays to detect spike protein, nucleocapsid protein, and vaccine-specific mRNA sequences. The findings revealed that spike protein was present in 29% of all placentas studied, including 37% of placentas from vaccinated mothers who had no documented COVID-19 infection during pregnancy.
In many cases, spike protein was detected within Hofbauer cells—fetal immune macrophages inside the placenta—as well as trophoblast cells and endothelial cells lining fetal capillaries, demonstrating uptake of spike protein within fetal-side placental structures.
Importantly, the dataset also includes cases in which spike protein and vaccine mRNA was detected in placentas from mothers vaccinated before pregnancy and without documented infection.
Spike Protein Detected in Nearly One-Third of Placentas
Among the 106 placentas examined, 31 samples (29%) tested positive for spike protein by immunohistochemistry. These spike-positive placentas were identified across multiple maternal exposure groups, including vaccinated women without infection, vaccinated women who later developed COVID-19, and unvaccinated women who had experienced infection.
Particularly notable was the subgroup of vaccinated women who never tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy. Within this group, 11 of 30 placentas (approximately 37%) contained detectable spike protein, indicating that spike protein presence in placental tissue cannot be explained solely by viral infection. The supplemental dataset also documents at least one spike-positive placenta from a mother vaccinated before pregnancy who had no documented COVID-19 infection during pregnancy.
For comparison, among the unvaccinated women who experienced COVID-19 infection during pregnancy, spike protein was detected in 3 of 14 placentas (21%). In this dataset, the proportion of spike-positive placentas was therefore higher in vaccinated mothers without infection than in mothers who were infected but not vaccinated.
Spike Protein Localized in Fetal Immune Cells
Detailed cellular analysis revealed that spike protein was frequently located within Hofbauer cells, specialized macrophages that serve as immune cells on the fetal side of the placenta. Among spike-positive placentas, 77% demonstrated spike staining within these fetal immune cells.
Hofbauer cells play a critical role in antigen processing and immune signaling within the developing placenta.
Spike Detected in Cells Lining Fetal Blood Vessels
Spike protein staining was also observed in villous endothelial cells, which line the capillaries carrying fetal blood within the placenta. These capillaries form part of the vascular interface responsible for nutrient and gas exchange between mother and fetus.
Vaccine mRNA Detected in Placental Cells
To determine whether vaccine genetic material could also be detected in placental tissues, the researchers performed RNAscope in situ hybridization using probes specific to the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) vaccines.
Among nine spike-positive placentas analyzed with this technique, no viral RNA was detected, while two samples showed detectable vaccine-derived mRNA sequences within placental cells. In one case, mRNA corresponding to the Moderna vaccine was detected in endothelial cells of placental villous capillaries.
These findings provide molecular evidence that vaccine mRNA can be detectable within placental tissue under certain conditions.
Vaccine Signals Detected Even When Vaccination Occurred Before Pregnancy
One notable case involved a mother who had received two Moderna (mRNA-1273) doses before pregnancy. In this placenta, vaccine-derived mRNA was detected in endothelial cells within the placental villi.
The supplemental dataset also documents spike protein detected in placental tissue from a mother vaccinated before pregnancy who had no documented COVID-19 infection during pregnancy.
These findings suggest that placental transfer of toxic vaccine materials from the mother to the fetus months to years after vaccination is possible.
Now that we know mRNA vaccine components can last for years in humans, these findings are not surprising.
Last year, transplacental transfer of mRNA vaccines was demonstrated in pregnant mice:
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms mRNA Injections Cross the Placenta and Reach the Fetus
Now, it’s confirmed that those findings do in fact apply to humans.
These findings also help explain why infant mortality began to increase in 2021—immediately following the mass vaccination of women of childbearing age—reversing a 30-year decline:
BREAKING: CDC Child Death Records Indicate Severe Transgenerational Harm of Mass mRNA Vaccination
Governments, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory agencies have committed a grave disservice to future generations. The widespread fetal uptake of mRNA through maternal injection introduces unknown and potentially catastrophic consequences for human development. The long-term risks of in utero exposure to highly pathogenic spike protein of modified mRNA are unknown, yet these experimental injections were recklessly pushed onto pregnant women without adequate safety data.
It really is time for criminal charges.
These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.
Here's the written comment that I submitted:
The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic shots must be recalled.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection shots never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.
This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.
This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.
AND shedding from the mRNA transfection shots IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.
The COVID mRNA transfection shots must be recalled.