FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

You're pursuing this with gusto and thank you for your unwavering quest to bring this information into the public sphere. I have a compendium of articles like this ready to show any doubting minds. It makes me ill to think they are still injecting the unsuspecting with these poison needles.

Reply
Share
Marty YOW's avatar
Marty YOW
6h

Great report. Sadly Detective Helen Grus from Ottawa Police SACA (Sexual Assault & Child Abuse) unit who was charged and found guilty of discreditable conduct for initiating an investigation into a 2-3x spike in sudden infant and new born deaths post jab rollout. The internal tribunal found her guilty and said she should have sought clearance from Upper Brass to start the investigation as it was politically charged. The Health agency also interfered and pushed for internal charges against her. Her case has gone on for over 4 years. She finds out her punishment in a couple of weeks May19-21. She has spent almost $500k (CDN) on her defence and her union abandoned her (though it defends/funds rapists and thieves within their ranks!) The hearing officer a retired Chief Inspector wouldn’t allow a single one of her expert witnesses to testify claiming they were all biased! (Anti-vaxxers) yet her colleagues who illegally leaked her internal charges to the press (and were never punished) were all totally biased pro-vaxxers! She has a Give Send Go set up to help her with her legal expenses if anyone has a spare $5 to help or even prayers too. You can send those through the GSG website too! Helen Grus. A true soldier for the truth!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture