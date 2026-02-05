BREAKING: Third U.S. State Introduces Legislation Designating mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction
Tennessee Senator Janice Bowling files SB 1949, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” making the manufacture, possession, or distribution of mRNA products a Class B felony.
Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling has just filed Senate Bill 1949, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” prohibiting the manufacture, acquisition, possession, or distribution of mRNA injections and products—punishable as a Class B felony under Tennessee’s weapons of mass destruction statute.
Just last week, Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel introduced HB 2974, amending existing statutes to designate modified mRNA injections as biological agents and weapons of mass destruction, and that their manufacture, possession, or distribution may be prosecuted as terrorism, carrying penalties up to life imprisonment if a violation results in death.
BREAKING: Arizona Bill Seeks to Designate mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction
Last year, Minnesota Representative Shane Mekeland introduced Bill HF3129, designating mRNA injections as weapons of mass destruction to prohibit their possession or distribution in the state.
BREAKING — Minnesota Files Bill HF3219 to Designate mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction
Credit to Dr. Joseph Sansone for drafting the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” now filed in three states.
There are now multiple legislators, international bodies, and peer-reviewed scientific publications declaring that mRNA injections constitute biological or technological weapons of mass destruction:
Our peer-reviewed study in the American Journal of Physicians and Surgeons
Dr. Francis Boyle, drafter of the U.S. Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 (affidavit)
It’s only a matter of time before these dangerous products are outlawed.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
