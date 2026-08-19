Blaine Holt is a great patriot with a marvelously nimble mind, and he has led a very adventurous life. A few days he graciously invited me to join him on his “Dangerous Intellectuals” podcast on which he has interviewed an impressive array of heterodox thinkers. Our conversation was one of the most enjoyable I can remember.

I felt a fair measure of trepidation when he told me he was going to post our conversation on YouTube — the first time he has dared to do so — given the censorship and shadow banning I have experienced on YouTube.

Please support his Blaine’s new (and risky) YouTube venture by listening to our conversation and sharing it with your friends.

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