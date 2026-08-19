FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Virrago Veritas's avatar
Virrago Veritas
2h

https://www.xeriant.com/mission

The game never ends.

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Tami Bone's avatar
Tami Bone
2h

Can't wait to listen. This almost makes me want to seek out a heterodox club, which makes no sense because it would be antithetical to heterodoxy. That said, I'm not much of a clubber.

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