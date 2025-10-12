by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

On October 11, Al Jazeera’s “Sanad Verification Agency” released a coordinated hit piece that tried to smear me personally, question my credentials, and falsely claim that new peer-reviewed evidence linking COVID-19 mRNA vaccination to increased cancer risks was “misinformation.”

In its manipulative attempt to “debunk” the research, Sanad Verification Agency deliberately conflates correlation with causation to distract from the fact that the associations are real—even though none of the X posts it cited (from Dr. John Campbell, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, or myself) ever claimed that this particular study said COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer.

The agency further pretends no corroborating evidence exists, conveniently ignoring a growing body of peer-reviewed research—outlined below—that directly supports these findings. It’s now clear that Al Jazeera has been captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

The Smear Attempt

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, who identifies himself as an “epidemiologist”, went further, falsely claiming that the vaccine increases the risk of “seven types of cancer”, linking the study to others without justification to assert that these cancers “all increased significantly after vaccination”.

Al Jazeera’s Sanad Verification Agency was referring to my X post:

🚨COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Increase Your Risk of SEVEN Cancer Types. Two Landmark Studies tracked 8.7 million people in Italy and South Korea — comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated. Breast, bladder, lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, and colorectal cancers ALL surged after vaccination.”

Every word of my statement is 100 percent consistent with what these studies actually report.

They also imply I “identify myself as an epidemiologist,” casting doubt on my credentials. I hold an MPH in Epidemiology and work full-time in epidemiologic research and evidence synthesis, having published over 20 peer-reviewed studies and accruing an h-index of 7 since 2023.

Mischaracterizing credentials to undermine accurate summaries isn’t “fact-checking”; it’s defamation — a deliberate smear by a network acting as the public-relations arm of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

A population-based cohort of 8.4 million people found statistically significant one-year post-vaccination increases in:

Lung HR 1.53 (95 % CI 1.25–1.87)

Prostate HR 1.69 (95 % CI 1.35–2.11)

Thyroid HR 1.35 (95 % CI 1.21–1.51)

Gastric HR 1.33 (95 % CI 1.13–1.58)

Colorectal HR 1.28 (95 % CI 1.12–1.47)

Breast HR 1.20 (95 % CI 1.07–1.34)

These associations were statistically significant across six major cancer types and remained consistent after age, sex, and vaccine type stratification.

Al Jazeera labeled this “no link.” By dismissing statistically valid signals as “misinformation,” Al Jazeera didn’t fact-check the science — it rewrote it to preserve a narrative.

A 30-month cohort of 296 000 residents of Pescara, Italy showed:

Higher overall cancer hospitalization risk (HR 1.23 [95 % CI 1.11–1.37]) in vaccinated vs unvaccinated.

Significant site-specific increases for breast, bladder, and colorectal cancers.

Yet Al Jazeera simply ignored this study altogether—likely because it directly corroborates the South Korean findings and shatters the “no link” narrative they were desperate to defend.

Taken together, the Italian and South Korean datasets confirm increased post-vaccination risks across seven major cancer types—precisely what I reported in the X post that triggered Al Jazeera’s smear.

The Studies They Did Not Mention

An 85-year-old breast-cancer survivor in remission developed spike-positive metastatic breast carcinoma within one month of her sixth mRNA injection.

Spike protein was detected in both the cytoplasm and nuclei of cancer cells.

Nucleocapsid protein was absent , proving the spike originated from the vaccine, not infection.

Dr. Shigetoshi Sano describes a mechanistic triad of genomic integration, immune tolerance, and hormonal disruption accelerating malignancy.

This is direct biological evidence that synthetic spike protein from mRNA injections can be expressed inside tumor cells — a discovery that should have been front-page news.

We documented for the first time a vaccine-derived Spike gene sequence integrated into human chromosome 19 within circulating tumor DNA, verified with perfect 20/20 bp identity to the Pfizer BNT162b2 plasmid.

This occurred in a 31-year-old woman with rapidly progressive stage IV bladder cancer after three mRNA shots.

Integration was captured within the ZNF gene cluster (19q13.42) — a region known for genomic instability and oncogenic potential.

Our multi-omic analysis revealed:

Hyperactivation of oncogenic drivers ( KRAS , PIK3CA , ATM , MAPK1 )

Collapse of DNA repair pathways ( ATM , MSH2 )

Severe transcriptomic and proteomic dysregulation

The Media’s Desperation Move

Instead of engaging with peer-reviewed data, legacy media resorts to character assassination. They deliberately conflate association with causation to distract from the fact that the associations are real. They attempt to erase emerging pathological evidence and molecular evidence from the discussion entirely.

Why? Because acknowledging these findings would force a reckoning with the catastrophic failure of the COVID-19 biopharmaceutical enterprise — and the regulators who enabled it.

Al Jazeera’s hit piece will not age well. History will remember who followed the data, and who followed the money.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex can mock, censor, and smear all it wants.

But the numbers say what they say.

And the truth is coming out — one study at a time.

Does anyone smell a rat at Al Jazeera?:

