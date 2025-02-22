by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last week, CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics announced that the European Commission has approved KOSTAIVE® (ARCT-154), a COVID-19 self-amplifying (replicon) mRNA injection, for individuals 18 and older. It is the first replicon shot approved by the European Commission and is already being used in Japan.

These products behave like a synthetic virus. The replicon mRNA is designed to encode not only the target antigen but also viral replicase, enabling the mRNA to replicate itself within the target cells. This replication machinery allows for an unknown period of toxic antigen production:

A few months ago, I warned that the “European Commission must make the right decision and REJECT authorization for an experimental injection with a 90% adverse event rate and non existent long-term safety data.”

During the clinical trials for KOSTAIVE (ARCT-154), 90% of injected participants experienced adverse events, with 74.5% reporting systemic reactions and 15.2% requiring medical attention after the first dose:

The Biopharmaceutical Complex is preparing for the large-scale deployment of replicon mRNA injections, with least 33 candidates in development:

You can learn more about the ongoing self-amplifying mRNA assault in the following article I wrote back in November:

It's become abundantly clear that the pharmaceutical industry and captured regulatory agencies have zero regard for the massive safety concerns of undefined synthetic mRNA replication resulting in uncontrolled toxic antigen production. All self-amplifying mRNA injections currently available for humans and animals should be IMMEDIATELY withdrawn.

The United States must REJECT this dangerous technology, especially with the FDA already approving a Phase 1 trial for a Gates-funded self-amplifying H5N1 "pandemic" bird flu injection:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

