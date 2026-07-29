FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
32m

This distraction is known as a strategy of tension technique: a polarizing event that will lead to no substantial impact: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-definition-of-strategy-of-tension

It’s better to not waste time consuming

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
30mEdited

On Target John! That is the problem - it is most always theater. Fauci is a disgusting Front man/Bag man but the real issue is the Department of Defense, Trump, Biden, Obama and W Bush! Left/Right Charade!

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