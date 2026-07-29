Watching today’s Senate hearing, I cannot rid myself of the perception that it is a distraction from documentary evidence of malfeasance, fraud, mass negligent homicide, and murder.

Dr. Fauci may indeed plead the 5th, or claim that he has forgotten many details, or claim that he was simply unaware of all the policy deliberations that were going on in the interface between HHS, DoD, Congress, and the White House.

However, his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination cannot delete or alter the existence of NIAID’s work product and the vast academic and bureaucratic paper trail—frequently cited in NIAID documents—that documents all of above.

These include the subjects of my last two posts—namely, the documentary evidence that in 2016, Moderna patented a critical gene sequence that was later found to be a precise match for the sequence of SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site, as well as NIAID’s Dec. 12, 2019 Material Transfer Agreement for shipping the NIAID-Moderna mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine candidate to UNC Professor Ralph Baric for performing challenge experiments.

Likewise, Ralph Baric’s 2015 and 2016 papers—in which he explicitly declares that he has successfully created chimeric SARS coronaviruses that will infect and transmit among humanized mice—are at hand for anyone to read, though I have yet to see a SINGLE mainstream media report on them. In Baric’s own biosecurity clause, he expressly states that his Gain-of-Function experiments on SARS Coronaviruses were approved before the 2014 administrative pause on GoF.

Fauci’s leadership role in suppressing safe and effective early treatment modalities is also extensively documented with hundreds of citations in our book The Courage to Face COVID-19, as was his corrupt promotion of Remdesivir.

If I were Senators Paul and Johnson, I would limit my questions to addressing the available documentary evidence that the mainstream media NEVER reports. If Fauci pleads the 5th regarding his awareness of these documents, it cannot let him or the other senior officers at NIAID off the hook.

I sometimes wonder if such Senate hearings are a spectacle for giving the American people the impression that Republicans and Democrats are in the business of sincere and searching debate about major public policy issues.

Republicans like Senators Paul and Johnson are admired and cheered by their constituencies, while Democrat Senators like Gary Peters, Maggie Hassan, and Richard Blumenthal are admired and cheered by their constituencies. However, in the critical business of bringing powerful public officials to justice, nothing is ever achieved. The segment of the US population that despises Fauci will take satisfaction in seeing him squirm, while the constituency that adores Fauci will revel in self-righteous outrage that the old man is being made to squirm.

The upshot is that the military-industrial-complex, the bio-pharmaceutical complex, and the big Wall Street banks continue to do whatever in hell they want and get away with murder, while ordinary Americans are left to squabble with each other along partisan political lines, failing to see that the problem is NOT Democrats or Republicans, but the entire corrupt apparatus of central, state power.

This is one of the main themes of my new book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions. If you found this post interesting and informative, please purchase a copy on Amazon.

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