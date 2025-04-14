By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to Reuters:

Hungary on Thursday suggested a "biological attack" as a possible source of the country's first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in more than half a century, which has triggered border closures and the mass slaughter of cattle in the northwest. Animal health authorities had made checks at nearly 1,000 farms across Hungary by Thursday, with only four in the affected northwestern region returning positive results. "At this stage, we can say that it cannot be ruled out that the virus was not of natural origin, we may be dealing with an artificially engineered virus," Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas told a media briefing. He also said that suspicion was based on verbal information received from a foreign laboratory and that their findings have not yet been fully proven and documented. Foot-and-mouth disease poses no danger to humans but causes fever and mouth blisters in cloven-hoofed ruminants such as cattle, swine, sheep and goats, and outbreaks often lead to trade restrictions. Thousands of cattle had to be culled as the landlocked country tried to contain the outbreak, while Austria and Slovakia have closed dozens of border crossings, after the disease also appeared in the southern part of Slovakia.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas

Circulating footage from Csemeztanya, Hungary, purportedly shows a blood-like liquid seeping from the ground at the mass burial site of over 3,000 cattle infected with foot-and-mouth disease:

Suspiciously, the claim of a bioweapon attack emerged shortly after Peter Marks, former Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), issued a veiled threat about man-made biological threats on national TV:

Last week, before the story broke of a possible biological attack in Hungary, I said that urgent preemptive action is warranted in light of engineered pathogen “warnings” by Peter Marks, former White House COVID Czar Ashish Jha, and Bill Gates — such actions could include:

Thankfully, foot-and-mouth disease poses no risk to humans as it currently only affects cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. The disease is caused by an Aphthovirus of the family Picornaviridae:

However, there are likely large numbers of genetically modified pathogens (viruses, bacteria, and fungi) with pandemic potential sitting in freezers among the thousands of BSL-3 and BSL-4 biolabs in the U.S. and worldwide:

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense: “American specialists capable of enhancing the pathogenic functions of microorganisms are actively operating in Africa.” This U.S. African Biolab Complex is sponsored by the Gates and Clinton Foundations:

Rather than sitting back and doing nothing, it would be wise to take preemptive action to prevent another man-made pandemic.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

