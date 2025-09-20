by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer-reviewed study in Neurotoxicology has found that everyday cell phone–level radiation, 20 times below the US legal safety limit, disrupted brain development in infant rats and caused DNA damage in neural stem cells.

Researchers exposed pregnant rats and their offspring to 900 MHz radiofrequency radiation — a standard cell phone band — at the public whole-body safety limit of 0.08 W/kg, the threshold recommended by international regulators (ICNIRP).

For context, US regulators (FCC) allow cell phones to emit up to 1.6 W/kg as a localized dose near the head — twenty times higher than the level used in this study.

Even at this tiny fraction of the legal maximum, the young rats showed clear signs of brain injury and cellular stress — including fewer proliferating brain cells, reduced synapse formation, and disrupted brain chemistry:

Fewer Brain Cells and Synapses

Rat pups exposed before and after birth had fewer proliferating brain cells in the hippocampus and cortex, along with reduced synapse formation and altered excitatory/inhibitory balance during key developmental stages.

Disrupted Brain Chemistry

Levels of BDNF — a protein essential for learning and memory — dropped in exposed animals. The shift in synapse balance toward inhibition is consistent with patterns linked to cognitive impairment and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Altered Brain Cell Fate

Stem cells in culture became less likely to form neurons and more likely to differentiate into glial cells (astrocytes, oligodendrocyte precursors), pointing to a long-lasting shift in brain cell development.

DNA Damage and Cell Death

Neural stem cells exposed at the “public safety limit” of 0.08 W/kg developed DNA double-strand breaks, increased apoptosis (cell death), and stress-driven over-proliferation.

Oxidative Stress Not a Major Driver

The study measured oxidative stress markers in rat brains but did not find significant changes, suggesting the main damage pathways involved DNA integrity and altered cell differentiation, rather than oxidative stress alone.

All of these effects were observed at 0.08 W/kg — the ICNIRP “public safety” threshold for whole-body exposure. By comparison, US cell phones are allowed to emit up to 1.6 W/kg at the head (localized exposure), a level 20× higher than what caused damage in this study.

These experimental data help explain why Setia et al found that high wireless EMF exposure more than triples the risk of neurodevelopmental delays in human infants.

One thing is clear: EMFs are not harmless. The fact that they are invisible to the eye does not mean they are without effect. Evidence indicates that developing infants are especially vulnerable, experiencing the most adverse outcomes from EMF exposure. Whenever possible, daily exposure should be minimized.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

