PAST 24 HOURS: Gates Meets Trump, FDA Revokes EUA, More mRNA for Babies, CDC Collapses
A whirlwind of positives and negatives signals both hope and grave danger ahead.
In the span of just 24 hours, the biomedical landscape shifted dramatically.
Bill Gates met with President Trump at the White House.
"Bill met with the president to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and health research that is necessary to save lives, protect Americans’ health, and preserve U.S. leadership in the world."
Here’s 8 reasons you should never take public health advice from Bill Gates:
Funds the development of permanent quantum dot implants for biological vaccine passports
The FDA officially revoked the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 mRNA shots, a move years overdue.
Yet within hours, the FDA authorized new mRNA booster injections for so-called “at-risk” children as young as 6 months old, along with broad access for the majority of the population — a bait-and-switch that keeps the gene-disrupting platform alive.
CDC Director Mandy Monarez was fired after exposing herself as a collaborator of the Vaccine Cartel. She initially refused to resign when asked, forcing the White House to formally terminate her.
In the aftermath, four additional top CDC officials resigned, signaling a collapse of the captured leadership structure.
There is now a window of opportunity to take necessary measures and fill CDC leadership with individuals that are not trapped under mass vaccine psychosis.
Most concerningly, shortly after Bill Gates met with Trump, the FDA authorized more deadly, gene-disrupting mRNA booster injections.
Revoking the Emergency Use Authorization for COVID shots is a long-overdue step. But authorizing new mRNA injections for babies and vulnerable populations is reckless and dangerous. We are now uncovering direct evidence of genomic integration and severe transgenerational harms from mRNA technology. Continuous approval for any human being is a grave mistake.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
