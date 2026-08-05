FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Craig B's avatar
Craig B
1h

You will be targeted, called names, and slandered if you do not adhere to the government narrative. Moreover, the trolls have invaded the Substack comments sections as they have everywhere else. They are usually recognizable by their adjectives (ridiculous, looney, et al) and their utter surprise that you could believe such conspiratorial nonesense. It's usually a sign that your writing has become significant when they show up. Anyway, I am sure you already know all of this. Keep telling the truth, you are appreciated.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

God Bless you John! Stay True!

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