FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
3h

Any theory is better than a 30.06 round.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Craig B's avatar
Craig B
3h

The most technical and extensive analysis of the Rode mic killing Charlie is found here. https://followtheepicenter.com/ Quite convincing.

Reply
Share
3 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture