FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Leake's avatar
John Leake
4h

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is an interesting researcher, but he hasn't made any observations that were not already made by Dr. Dalgleish.

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Georgia Paul's avatar
Georgia Paul
2h

This makes me wonder why people like Bill Gates are so set on getting rid of all the cattle due to "global warming". He wants them all gone and us eating fake lab meat. Maybe he knows without the cattle less people will have stronger T cells. Why is he still free to speak on these issues as tho he is an expert?? He and Faux-chi need to share a prison cell.

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