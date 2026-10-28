FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Janine Melnitz's avatar
Janine Melnitz
2h

Trump will likely loose both houses. He deserves it….”no new wars” ya right. One of the main reasons he won

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B. Schibly MD's avatar
B. Schibly MD
2h

Trump didn't start the war with Iran - they have been at war with us for the past 47 years. He's just finishing it. And I might remind you - there are no boots on the ground. I guess you all would prefer that Iran has a nuclear weapon. Maybe you should look up some pictures of Hiroshima. Is that what you want for your family?? Because if Iran gets a nuke there is no doubt they will use it. And they will use it against the US. If Harris had been elected that is where we would be right now. I just don't understand what people don't understand about this.

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