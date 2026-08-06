FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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KombuchaKid's avatar
KombuchaKid
1d

the truth is a powerful thing, and, at times, it takes tremendous courage to let go of comfortable illusions in order to see things as they truly are. my gratitude and respect to all who are willing to take the courageous path. keep going!

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Dizdub's avatar
Dizdub
1d

We suffer enormously in life from our expectation that people—and especially politicians—be steadfast, faithful, and virtuous in their conduct. A better way to live is accept that people are self-serving, hungry for gain, and avoidant of principled conduct that comes at a personal cost or impediment to the gain they seek. This isn’t cynicism—it’s absolute realism.

In other words: sin.

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