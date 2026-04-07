FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Paul Kirshman's avatar
Paul Kirshman
1h

It’s not the Iranian civilization that Trump is talking about. It’s the Islamic occupation ‘civilization ‘ that Trump is referring to. The Iranian people know to whom Trump’s warning is being sent. My wife’s family escaped the horrors of Islam in Iran. Islam and Iran are incompatible.

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Paul Kirshman's avatar
Paul Kirshman
1h

My reply was censored. Trump is not referring to Iranian Civilization. He’s referring to Islamic ‘civilization’ in Iran.

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