FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lori's avatar
Lori
9h

Thanks for writing about Brand's case. 100% agree.

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Helene Roux Jeandheur's avatar
Helene Roux Jeandheur
9h

The fact that the mob mentality is so easily whipped up when no facts support the narratives is what frightens me the most. It was the NY Times that condemned the unvaccinated, not scientific evidence. Russell Brand was found guilty by channel 4 news and the hysteria of the UK media, well before his scam trial. Vladimir Putin is deemed the devil incarnate when it is the arrogance and aggression of the American hegemony that provoked the Ukraine war. There’s an awful lot of kool-aid drinking. And the metaphorical one is even more poisonous than the real one.

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