FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Larry McDonald's avatar
Larry McDonald
2h

The Iranians are liars and masters of deception. They smile in your face and will stab you in the back as soon as you turn around. There were no “deals”, just another spin on the merry go round to give them more time to develop a nuclear weapon. The attack on Iran was the right decision. The UK is truly lost with their current leadership and they are becoming worse than China or North Korea regarding freedom of speech.

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Res Publius's avatar
Res Publius
2h

He BELIEVED IRAN? 😳🫢🤭😂🤣🤡

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