FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
10m

And now, of course, and right on schedule, our beloved national megalomaniac Bill Gates is publicly warning that bioterrorism is the real danger to Americans. He's winding up the propaganda machine with fear-based rhetoric.

How else does a multi-billionaire make money? By controlling something that a few billion fearful people have been convinced they need. A concoction of Bill Gates' miracle potion to ward off those evil bioterrorists.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
25m

That says it all!

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