In a new article published in JAMA titled, “Changed Recommendations for COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Pregnant Women: A Failure of Process, Policy, and Science,” infamous vaccine ideologue Paul Offit and colleagues issued a scathing attack on RFK Jr.’s decision to revoke the COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy children and pregnant women.

Here are some of their main points of attack — and why they’re false:

CLAIM: 7,000 Children Were Hospitalized with COVID-19, Justifying Ongoing Vaccination

REALITY: The cited hospitalization number is deeply misleading. Multiple peer-reviewed chart-review studies have shown that a large proportion of children hospitalized with a positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR test were NOT hospitalized for COVID-19 illness:

At a quaternary care academic children’s hospital in Northern California, Kushner et al (2021) reviewed 117 pediatric PCR-positive hospitalizations and found that 45% were incidental—children admitted for other diagnoses (e.g., appendicitis, injury, bacterial infection, or elective surgery) who happened to test positive upon admission.

Similarly, Webb et al (2021) analyzed 146 pediatric hospitalizations with PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 at another large California children’s hospital (excluding MIS-C cases). They found 40% were incidental.

Together, these studies demonstrate that up to 45% of pediatric hospitalizations with a positive PCR test are not due to COVID-19 disease itself. Without clinical adjudication, using these inflated figures to justify universal vaccination in children is extraordinarily dangerous and unscientific.

CLAIM: Pregnancy Is a High-Risk Condition for COVID-19

REALITY: Pineles et al (2021) found no elevated in-hospital mortality risk for pregnant women with COVID-19 compared to nonpregnant women—after controlling for symptomatic infection and comorbidities. In fact, pregnant patients were younger, had fewer underlying conditions, and experienced significantly lower mortality rates, even among those requiring ICU care or mechanical ventilation:

In-hospital death occurred in 0.8% (n = 9) of pregnant patients and 3.5% (n = 340) of nonpregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and viral pneumonia. Among the subgroup of patients admitted to an intensive care unit, in-hospital mortality was 3.5% (9 of 255) in pregnant patients and 14.9% (283 of 1898) in nonpregnant patients. Among those who received mechanical ventilation, in-hospital death occurred in 8.6% (9 of 105) of pregnant patients and 31.4% (294 of 937) of nonpregnant patients.

CLAIM: The HHS Decision Lacked Scientific Justification

REALITY: More than five studies have shown severe harms from COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

Thorp et al found that the CDC/FDA safety signal thresholds were breached for 37 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women, including miscarriage, stillbirth, premature infant death, fetal cardiac arrest, neonatal respiratory distress, fetal malformations, and many more.

Solely based on the mechanism of action of COVID-19 mRNA injections (instructing cells in various organ systems, including the reproductive system, to produce toxic spike protein), it can be assumed that COVID-19 genetic injections are not safe for pregnant women and the developing baby.

A recent study by Friedberg et al, involving 493,705 children and adolescents aged 1–21, found a 23% increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases following COVID-19 vaccination, with onset typically occurring around 9 months post-injection. Notably, SARS-CoV-2 infection itself was NOT associated with any increased risk of autoimmune disease.

OMMISSION: Paul Offit’s Deep Corruption

Paul Offit has made millions from vaccine-related patents and royalties, including from Merck’s rotavirus vaccine. While serving on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), he voted to recommend vaccines that directly benefited his own product — despite receiving grants and consulting fees from Merck.

A few days ago on Fox News, RFK Jr. exposed that Offit was one of several ACIP members who voted on rotavirus policy while holding financial interests in competing vaccines. After the vote, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — which held the patent with Offit — sold its royalty rights to the RotaTeq vaccine for $182 million. Offit, as a co-inventor, received a substantial personal share and later remarked, “I like to say I won the lottery.”

His financial and institutional conflicts are glaring. Yet he’s spent years relentlessly peddling COVID-19 mRNA injections onto children and pregnant women — even as serious safety concerns mounted:

“There are no good reasons not to get vaccinated, just a lot of bad reasons.” — Paul Offit

It’s no surprise that he and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex are panicking now that ACIP’s industry-captured membership has been dismantled:

