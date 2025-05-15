by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration—under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—is preparing to end routine CDC recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers, and children receive COVID-19 vaccines. This decision, expected to be announced in the coming days, represents a long-overdue departure from current ill-advised CDC guidance, which still urges vaccination for everyone aged six months and older, including during pregnancy.

This is a critical first step—but the work is far from over.

We must continue pressing for the removal of all COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. No one is spared from the deadly effects of these injections. Healthy young adults, seniors, athletes, mothers, and children alike have suffered devastating injuries—many of them irreversible. A truly ethical public health system does not tolerate collateral damage in exchange for failed mass vaccination strategies. It’s time to stop pretending these shots are safe and effective for anyone.

This shift at the federal level is just one part of a broader national movement demanding justice, transparency, and accountability.

Across the United States:

11 states have launched legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections entirely.

Criminal referrals have been filed in 7 states against Anthony Fauci and top COVID officials—accused of murder, racketeering, fraud, and terrorism. Two active criminal investigations are now underway.

These efforts are backed by a growing coalition of over 81,000 doctors, scientists, and concerned citizens, alongside 240 elected government officials, 17 professional physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, and 17 Republican Party County Committees—all demanding the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market.

With over 600,000 COVID shot deaths estimated in the U.S. alone, this is no longer a matter of debate—it is a national emergency exceeding the American death toll of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

The decision to roll back CDC recommendations for children and pregnant women is a victory for science, ethics, and public pressure. But to restore public trust and protect future generations, we must go further.

The McCullough Foundation will continue leading the charge to ensure all age groups are protected—conducting independent research, elevating the voices of the injured, exposing regulatory failures, and demanding full accountability.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.