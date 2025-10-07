Analysis of Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy Reassuring

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The recent HHS press briefing on autism has injected confusion not on vaccine safety, but on Tylenol. As the health freedom community has become more solidified in the understanding that combination vaccination early in life is a risk factor for the precipitous development of autism, new concerns over acetaminophen temporarily took some heat off the vaccination schedule.

Please enjoy this brief clip from Real America’s Voice, Stinchfield Tonight with guest host Beau Davidson where I helped America understand that is not the Tylenol itself, rather the context in which it is taken in mothers at higher risk for autistic children.

On September 22, 2025, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology said this about the HHS surprise acetaminophen announcement:

Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy. Today’s announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children. It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data.

While ACOG has gotten it wrong on maternal vaccination, it is my opinion that they have the right message on Tylenol. At the McCullough Foundation we have a track record of making the correct calls on a variety medical issues and see no signs of that judgement faltering.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

