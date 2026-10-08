It was less than two weeks ago the Senator Rand Paul disclosed documents that in 2015, NIAID and the U.S. Army’s USAMRIID biolab at Fort Detrick conducted experiments on primates using aerosolized Ebola (see BREAKING: Fauci’s NIAID Funded Aerosolized-Ebola Experiments That Left 80% of Vaccinated Primates DEAD).

The ostensible purpose of this dangerous research was dual in purpose—that is, create a bioweapon while at the same time creating a vaccine against it. Though NIAID and the DoD claim they are—pursuant to the Biological Weapons Convention of 1972—NOT creating bioweapons, their assurances are not persuasive.

The U.S. Army’s USAMRIID lab at Fort Detrick is the same lab at which anthrax researcher and vaccine developer, Bruce Ivins worked. Ivins is alleged (by the FBI) to have conducted his anthrax letter bio-terror attacks in September 2001.

In 2006, UNC Professor Ralph Baric published a paper titled “Synthetic Viral Genomics: Risks and Benefits for Science and Society” in which he wrote:

This review focuses on viruses of humans, animals and plants that are viewed as potential weapons of mass disruption to human populations, critical plant and animal food sources, and national economies; and will consider whether and how the availability of synthetic genomics technologies will change this landscape.

Such is the risk of Synthetic Viral Genomics. The benefit, he claims, is that the same technology can also be used to create a vaccine to immunize people against the weapon of mass disruption. This is the definition of Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC).

As we have been reporting in this newsletter for four years, we are concerned about the existence of an international organization that we justifiably characterize as the Vaccine Cartel.

The business model of the Vaccine Cartel is to develop vaccines that would (we are told)—in the event of an emergent infectious disease or a bioweapon attack—be needed by the world’s population.

Recent, unverified reports of a possible fatal case of pneumonic plague in a Russian woman who worked in a plague research institute (see Pneumonic Plague Outbreak in Siberia?) prompted my co-author, Dr. Peter McCullough, to write a report on the probable existence of programs for the development of Bioweapons Grade Pneumonic Plague.

There is abundant documentary evidence that not only Russia, but also Israel and the United States are conducting DURC on Yersinia pestis.

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) website states that its scientists conduct research on Y. pestis, including genetic manipulation and characterization of virulence factors. IIBR reports having genetically modified Y. pestis by deleting a gene associated with bacterial function and virulence. The resulting strain was substantially attenuated and evaluated as a live plague vaccine.

The important distinction is that this experiment reduced rather than enhanced pathogenicity. Nevertheless, it demonstrates institutional capability to genetically manipulate the plague bacterium and investigate the molecular determinants of virulence.(see IIBR — Live Vaccines Research).

IIBR also publicly identifies the characterization of established and novel Y. pestis virulence factors as an ongoing research objective. Its scientists claim to investigate how plague infection interferes with early immune responses in the lungs, including the recruitment of neutrophils. Such research could have dual-use implications because understanding the mechanisms of pathogenicity can be relevant both to countermeasure development and to potential misuse. (See IIBR — Yersinia pestis Research)

The USAMRIID, the US Army’s principal infectious-disease biodefense research institute, has conducted experiments involving virulent Y. pestis and genetically attenuated variants. A conspicuous document is a 2023 USAMRIID research abstract describing investigations involving:

Genetically attenuated plague vaccine strains.

A nonencapsulated strain of Y. pestis.

Aerosol-exposure animal models of pneumonic plague .

Combinations of vaccines, antibiotics, and monoclonal antibodies.

The published objective was to improve medical countermeasures against pneumonic plague, including difficult-to-treat infections. The work establishes that US military biodefense researchers have investigated genetically altered plague organisms and their biological effects, though it does not state that lab engineers were engineering enhanced virulence or transmissibility (see USAMRIID — 2023 Research Abstract (PDF)).

Fellow Substack author Jon Fleetwood just reported USDA Ordered 6 Million Doses of ‘Experimental’ Plague Vaccine the Same Month DEFUSE Proposed Spraying Its Carrier on Bats.

As my fellow author Nic Hulscher reported a few days ago, More Than 21 Plague Vaccines Are Already in Development: mRNA, saRNA, DNA, Viral Vector, Bacterial Vector, Subunit, and Live-Attenuated

These activities are going on in the US and Israel, and they are almost certainly going on in Russia as well, which has—going back to the Soviet era—a known history of conducting bioweapons research on Yersinia pestis. According to Ken Alibek, a former first deputy of Biopreparat who defected in 1992, the Russian plague program continued under the code name Ferment even after the Soviet Union signed the 1972 BWC.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Russians are conducting DURC on Yersinia pestis. However, given that the United States and NATO (especially Britain and Germany) have been waging a proxy war against Russia since 2022, I also wouldn’t be surprised if US or NATO skulduggery is, in some way, at play in this unverified plague story.

We, the authors of this website, are gravely concerned that Dual Use Research of Concern on Yersinia pestis is indeed happening in multiple laboratories all over the world.

This is the real grift—pursued by the Vaccine Cartel—that potentially threatens humanity.

Share