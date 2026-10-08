FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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jsinton's avatar
jsinton
2h

We MUST have a bioweapons defense kit from Wellness Co.. Like an emergency medical kit. My guess is nebulizer with hydrogen peroxide would also be effective. We need the solutions NOW before they try to jab everyone again with toxic poisons. People need to defend themselves since there are so few heroes like Dr. Mc.

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
1h

John, the other concern regarding this excellent post is that our nation's top megalomaniac, Bill Gates, just a few weeks ago came out with his bioweapon fear in a statement, according to Google AI:

Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could allow bad actors to design dangerous pathogens, comparing the potential risk to "a billion deaths" and stating that it "makes nuclear weapons look like nothing".

It seems obvious the cartel is up to something soon and perhaps using AI as the excuse, maybe AI bats. Just saying.

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